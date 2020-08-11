Mandan Police tracking down pets from apartment fire

Local News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

People weren’t the only ones displaced by the fire. The Mandan Police Department says they are trying to track down missing pets.

In an effort to corral them, officers are setting up traps in and around the apartment building. The total number of displaced pets is unknown and pet owners are encouraged to report their furry friends to the Mandan PD.

“We’re going to ask them what apartment number they live in, a description of the pet, and name, and where is the best contact for them? A phone or if they’re staying with somebody, just something that we can get ahold of them at any time so that when we do rescue their pet we’re able to get ahold of them and reunite them,” said Deputy Chief Lori Flaten.

The traps will be set up for several weeks or until all of the pets are returned home.

