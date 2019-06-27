Mandan Progress Organization Conducting Raffle Over 4th of July

Two Winners Could Receive Up to $6,000 Each

Sales for the raffle begin June 26 and finish with a drawing that takes place during the end of Art in the Park, at the “Vern Cermak Band Shell in Dykshoorn Park on West Main Street July 4 at 5 p.m.

The ticket price is $1.00.

The total prize package will be 50% of gross sales split equally among the two winners. The maximum number of tickets sold is 24,000 with two individual prizes, each having a $6,000 maximum.



The other 50% of funds raised will support Mandan Progress Organization events in future years so they can continue to produce and co-host events like Touch-A-Truck, Buggies-n-Blues, Mandan Rodeo Days including Art in the Park and the Independence Day Parade, the Main Event, Oktoberfest, and Santa’s Arrival.

Winners will not need to be present to win but must have the ticket stub to claim the prize. The winning numbers will be posted in the following places at a minimum:

Website of the Mandan Progress Organization

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms of the Mandan Progress Organization

On the electronic message centers located on East Main Street.

Winners have until July 11 to claim their prize at the Mandan Progress Organization, 411 W Main Street, open Monday-Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prizes can be claimed by calling 701-751-2983 or by visiting the MPO during office hours. The earliest time money can be awarded is Friday, July 5 at 9 a.m.

Winners will need to complete an IRS 1090 form to receive their monetary prize. Names of winners will be released as soon as possible after the winning checks are awarded.

For more information check out the Mandan Progress Organization Facebook event page.