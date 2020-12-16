Mandan Progress Organization hosting drive-thru toy giveaway

Coronavirus
Mandan’s Progress Organization has 300 toys to give away to kids in the community.

Due to the pandemic, they switched gears a little this year and are holding the Great Gift Giveaway.

Staff, business owners and volunteers will be helping Santa wrap the gifts and get them ready for kids.

There will be a drive-thru at Hirsh Florists and Gift this Thursday. There, parents can get in line with their kids to see Santa.

“Our members want to host the event. You know, a lot of times you look for an opportunity to kind of step back and take a break from things. But our group really, really wants to host this. And continue to serve the community in this capacity,” said Dot Frank, the Executive Director for the MPO.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and Frank says every toy that’s not given out will be donated.

KX News Trending Stories