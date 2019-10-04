Mandan property “assessor cards” available online for residents

A new online program is allowing you to learn about the homes and values in your neighborhood — or anywhere else in Mandan. Of course, that also means anyone else can learn about your home and its value as well.

“Assessor cards” are the information the city assessor collects and updates on individual properties for the purposes of taxation.

Through the online service, all you have to do is enter an address and you can see the assessed value of the property, recent sale prices, size of the lot, aerial picture of the structure, legal description and more.

City officials launched the online program in August. They say it benefits real estate agents and bankers, but it also serves the consumer.

“Most assessor offices do put this information out online. It’s just convenient for the customer. You can be working on a holiday or midnight if you are busy working. It helps your schedule, you don’t have to wait for me to be in the office to email or mail it to you,” said Kimberly Markley, Mandan City Assessor.

To access the database, go to https://www.cityofmandan.com/maps, and click the “Assessor Property Cards Map” link.