Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Mandan Public School Board approves re-entry plans

Mandan Public School board approved a reentry plan for this upcoming year.

The district is asking parents to check their child’s temperature before entering the building and ask that staff do the same.

Masks will not be required but are highly recommended, as long as North Dakota remains in the green phase.

If the Governor were to move Morton County into the yellow phase, masks will then be required.

Elementary and middle school will be in-person instruction while high school will be a hybrid A/B model, meaning they will do both.

“We’re going to do what we can to keep kids from mixing, to keep the cohort together. So that if there is an outbreak or if there is a case that results there wouldn’t be close contact with a lot of other individuals. It would be that student and their classmates, perhaps their teacher, maybe a para. But it wouldn’t be throughout the whole school,” shared Dr. Mike Bitz, the superintendent for MPS.

The option to sign up for distance learning is open until Thursday at 4 p.m.

Bitz says they have already about 250 students signed up.

