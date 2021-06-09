Mandan Public School District prepares for new high school

Tuesday, the Mandan School Board met at a special session to approve the purchase of land to build a new high school.

Back in April, voters approved an $84 million bond referendum to fund the new high school. The property has a little more than 40 acres and is located between 8th Avenue and Highway 180.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Bitz says one perk of the new building is that it will be much larger.

“Our current high school is 60 years old. It needs a ton of work. It’s too small, and our community has given us the go-ahead to start building a new one and we’re excited about that,” Bitz said.

The new high school is expected to be completed by 2024.