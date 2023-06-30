MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Braves are officially getting a new look this year thanks to a revamp from Mandan Public Schools.

According to Mandan Public Schools, the new logos symbolize the district’s dedication to its significant history with Native American culture. The refresh reflects the school district’s ongoing commitment to its Native American heritage and proudly represents its long-standing Mandan Braves nickname.

The design process began with sketches by Native American artist, Kolan Snider, and was brought to digital life by a local graphic designer and Mandan graduate, Sean Thorenson.

The logo refresh will be implemented across all communication channels, including the district’s official website, social media platforms, stationery, and signage.