Mandan Public Schools English learner students to debut film-making projects

Some Mandan Public School students will be showcasing their filmmaking creations Friday night. The school recently received a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts that provided funding for increased quality arts education.

They used the funds to develop a film-making project with English learner students. Program leader and English Learner Specialist at the school, Lucia Shelley, says students got the chance to create their own movies and trailers focused on their personal stories.

“We want them to feel that being bilingual is appreciated,” Shelley said. “Their culture, what they bring to the table, to the Mandan community, is appreciated, and that is in fact the source of this project.”

The student-made films will debut at 8:30 tonight at Sleepy Hollow Park.

