Mandan Public Schools halting return of in-person instruction for grades 6-9 after Morton County risk level change

After Gov. Doug Burgum changed 16 counties’ risk levels to orange, or high, during his Wednesday press briefing, including Morton County, Mandan Public Schools announced they are halting their plans to have grades 6 through 9 return to face-to-face instruction.

Mandan Public Schools originally announced on Oct. 8 that more students would return to in-person instruction on Oct. 19. That was reversed on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Mandan Public Schools said, “Grades 6-12 will continue to attend school in the hybrid model that we have been using all year. Grades K-5 will continue with every day in-person instruction.”

The post said next week’s hybrid schedule for grades 6-12 will be: A students, Monday, Wednesday and Friday; B students, Tuesday and Thursday.

It also said their goal with this is to provide “a safe environment for students and staff, focusing on students’ social-emotional, physical health, and academic needs while taking steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

