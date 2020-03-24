Mandan Public Schools Host Virtual Spirit Week

One school is looking to bring some sort of normality to students stuck in their homes.

The Mandan Public School District put together a virtual spirit week to help put a smile on their student’s faces.

Every day, there will be a different theme, ranging from your favorite color to Monday’s theme, Tropical Day.

And then…parents are encouraged to share their kid’s pictures on the school district’s Facebook page.

“The most important thing for us was the social and emotional well being of our students and how they’re adapting and coping with these unique challenges in our lives today. So we thought the spirit, the virtual spirit week that this is just another way to help relieve the tension, relieve the stress in our kids and allow them to engage in something fun while they’re away from school,” shared Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht.

Teachers are also participating by sharing their pictures with #MandanStrong.