Mandan Public Schools looks to community for input on back-to-school plan

Mandan Public Schools kicked off its two-day virtual community input regarding plans for this upcoming year.

The presentation was based on surveys sent out last week to families and staff.

Out of 4,000 students, they received 3,020 responses from families with 87.7 percent of families saying they’d return to school.

They also received 589 staff responses out of a little more than 600 employees. Superintendent Mike Bitz laid out the guiding principles.

“We want to ensure the safety and well-being of all our students and employees. We want to promote equity and accessibility for learning for all students. We want to provide instructional delivery system that meets the needs of all of our students,” said Dr. Bitz, in the meeting.

MPS is partnering with Custer Health to form a health and safety plan.

They are recommending that students avoid close contact by limiting the sharing of supplies, reduce the occupancy by modifying schedules and disinfecting buses after every route.

They also presented four different instructional models: traditional, modified on-campus, distance learning and virtual academy.

“We just want to be very forthright with you that our instructional models could change. I mean we’re in green today. And we’re going to think about a lot of in-person instruction and some blended schedules. But if they happened to go to yellow or orange it could cause us to not be in school or doing distance only,” explained Jeff Fastnacht, the assistant superintendent for MPS.

MPS will continue their virtual community input Tuesday evening for parents who didn’t get an opportunity to attend the first day.