Mandan Public Schools plans to continue meals for students

Mandan Public Schools is extending its meal service for students and families.

Through a USDA waiver, lunch workers can now continue providing breakfast and lunch meals to students during the summer.

Approximately 4,200 meals a week have been served to students at four schools, but going into this summer, a fifth location will be added.

“I think right now with all the people being laid off and all the people are unemployed, I think this is a very needed program right now. And we want to make sure everybody is still getting fed and they’re not having any shortages. I think this is just helping our families just because the extra meal a day is one meal they don’t have to purchase and prepare,” shared Becky Heinert, the director of nutrition services for Mandan Public Schools.

Mandan Public Schools is taking next week off, but will resume meals June 1.