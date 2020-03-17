Live Now
Gov. Burgum, Health Officer Tufte on new ND virus cases, other topics

Mandan Public Schools providing free meals for any students ages 1-18

Local News

Starting Wednesday, March 18th, Mandan Public Schools will provide meals for any students ages 1-18, regardless of which school they attend.

A to-go bag, which will include lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day, can be picked up from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., each day at the locations listed below. Meals will be provided using a drive-up or walk-up process at specific sites in Mandan.   

The free meal distribution will be solely for picking up meals as meals cannot be consumed on-site. Look for a large white delivery truck at each site for food distribution.  

The following locations will be participating:

  • Mary Stark Elementary School – 405 8th Ave SE, Mandan. Served daily from 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.  
  • Custer Elementary School – 205 8th Ave NE, Mandan. Served daily from 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 .pm.  
  • Twin City Estates – 3001 Twin city Drive. Served daily from 12:30 p.m.-1:00 p.m. 

​If any student or chaperone of a student is exhibiting cold or flu-like symptoms, you’re advised to stay in your vehicle and the meal will be brought to you.

For more information, you’re asked to contact the child nutrition director at 701-751-6500.

