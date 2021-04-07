Mandan Public Schools receiving $11.4M in federal COVID funds

When building a new school, two questions arise: Where will the money come from? And how will it affect your taxes?

The City of Mandan just got a big break on both of those questions.

Mandan Public Schools will be receiving $11.4 million in federal COVID relief funding.

School officials tell us a majority of the funds will be used toward the new high school and elementary school, with a portion set aside for other projects.

Initially, the school board had approved $84 million in bonds to go toward the new school buildings, but now with these newly received COVID funds, it will bring that down to $74.5 million.

“So the net impact on a homeowner per $100,000 is going to be just under $100 in property taxes annually. So if you have a $200,000 home you double that, $300,000 home you triple that. We are really excited that we can use these federal dollars to kind of offset the property tax hit because we do know it’s a big lift for our community and we want to make sure we use these funds for a lasting impact in Mandan,” said Ryan Legasse, Mandan Schools Business Manager.

The vote on the bond referendum will be on April 13.