Mandan Public Schools sees an increase in K-12 enrollment

Classrooms are full at Mandan Public Schools. This year enrollment increased by 3.64 percent between grades K-12. As a way to accomadate everyone, Mandan Public Schools are installing temporary portable classrooms at many schools.

On the first day, the district had 140 new students K-12. Officials say, Ft Lincoln Elementary, Lewis & Clark Elementary and Red Trail Elementary had the largest increases this school year. So, it was time for more space.

“We know that our community is going to grow and has been growing for the last few years. We see that continuing, so we are working on increasing our size not only at the elementary level but we are thinking about how we are going to adapt to increasing numbers in our high school level. That’s a future challenge we have to take on,” said Jeff Fastnacht, Assistant Superintendent.

The district incorporated the use of portable classrooms at Ft. Lincoln Elementary and now they’re starting here at Red Trail. By August 2020, they will add eight classrooms. The project is expected to cost 2.25 million.

In the past 12 years, MPS enrollment has grown by over 940 students, that’s a 31% increase.