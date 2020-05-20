Mandan Public Schools switches to summer meals program June 1

The last day for Mandan Public Schools to serve meals for the current school term is Friday, May 22.
After that, the summer meals program will start on June 1 at new locations:
- Mary Stark Elementary School: 405 8th Ave SE; 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Custer Elementary School: 205 8th Ave NE; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 pm
- Roosevelt Elementary School: 305 10th Ave NW (bus loop); 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Mandan Middle School: 2901 12th Ave NW (front parking lot); 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Ft. Lincoln Elementary School: 2007 8th Ave SE (front parking lot); 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.