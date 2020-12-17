Mandan Public Schools to transition every student to in-person classes

Coronavirus
Mandan Public Schools will transition to full-time, in-person classes beginning Tuesday, Jan. 5.

According to a press release, Mandan Middle and High School educators and leaders met this week to discuss a transition from the current hybrid model for grades 6-12 to in-person classes.

To prepare for the transition, there will be no school on Monday, Jan. 4. MPS said with the soon increased number of students in school every day, masks will be required at all times.

They will also offer BINAX testing to all school employees on a voluntary basis when returning from the holiday break.

On Wednesday, Bismarck Public Schools made the announcement that students will be back mid-January.

