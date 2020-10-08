Mandan Public Schools will return to in-person classes for grade 6 through 9

Mandan Public Schools Taking Staggered

Approach for Returning to In-Person School

After seven weeks of hybrid teaching in Mandan Public Schools due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the school district has decided to return to in-person classes for students in grades 6 through 9.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the Mandan School District noted four things have become apparent after seven weeks of instruction:

Hybrid instruction in the Mandan middle school and high school are working for some students, but not for all students.

COVID is impacting students, but not to the degree anticipated before school began.

There are still concerns with some students in special populations that continue to struggle in a hybrid environment.

MPS continues to maintain that having students in school every day is the best for their social, emotional, and academic success.

Based on this and other information, Mandan Public Schools will return to full-time, in-person instruction for grades 6 through 9 beginning October 19.

Bismarck Public Schools announced Wednesday it, too, was planning to return to in-person classes for grades 6 through 9 beginning October 19.

Bismarck grades 10 through 12 will remain in the hybrid model for now.