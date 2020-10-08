Mandan Public Schools will return to in-person classes for grade 6 through 9

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mandan Public Schools Taking Staggered

Approach for Returning to In-Person School

After seven weeks of hybrid teaching in Mandan Public Schools due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the school district has decided to return to in-person classes for students in grades 6 through 9.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the Mandan School District noted four things have become apparent after seven weeks of instruction:

  • Hybrid instruction in the Mandan middle school and high school are working for some students, but not for all students.   
  • COVID is impacting students, but not to the degree anticipated before school began.   
  • There are still concerns with some students in special populations that continue to struggle in a hybrid environment.   
  • MPS continues to maintain that having students in school every day is the best for their social, emotional, and academic success. 

Based on this and other information, Mandan Public Schools will return to full-time, in-person instruction for grades 6 through 9 beginning October 19.

Bismarck Public Schools announced Wednesday it, too, was planning to return to in-person classes for grades 6 through 9 beginning October 19.

Bismarck grades 10 through 12 will remain in the hybrid model for now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing wind and clouds

NDC OCT 8

Huck and Heath

Century Boy's Soccer

Legacy Boy's Tennis

MCDC Groundbreaking

Homeless Hope

New ambulances

Surrey Football

Linton-HMB Football

Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 - Nightly One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/7

Types of Masks

Senior Isolation

New Book

Disruptions in Education

Now Hiring

New Degrees

Hotel Stay Increase

There may be an optimal weather scenario for the spread of COVID-19

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss