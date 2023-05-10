MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Mandan Public Works is going to celebrate National Public Works Week on May 25 with an open house.

According to a news release, the public is invited to tour the facility at 411 Sixth Avenue SW on May 25 from 4-6 p.m. Along with the tour, people will get the chance to learn about the divisions that make up the Public Works department and meet the crews and other companies they work closely with. Kids will also be able to partake in rides on their equipment.

“Connecting the World through Public Works” is this year’s theme, as it illustrates how Public Works connects everyone through infrastructure and service while enhancing the quality of life for the community.

Hot dogs, chips, and cookies will be served, and there are fun activities being planned. Kids 12 years old and younger can compete in Mandan’s Public Works coloring contest for the chance to win a ride in a Public Works vehicle of their choice, as long as there’s a seat belt for passengers.

The coloring sheet will be given to elementary schools in Mandan, and will be available online — but all entries must be returned to Public Works during the open house.

You can follow the City of Mandan on Facebook to learn how its different departments work with Public Works.