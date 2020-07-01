Mandan quadruple homicide suspect Chad Isaak argues for evidence to be thrown out; change of venue

New developments today in the case of Chad Isaak, the man accused of killing four employees of RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan in April 2019.

He was in court Wednesday for the first time since his initial hearing in April of last year.

Arguments were heard for and against two motions filed by Isaak’s attorneys in November. The first request was to move the trial out of Morton County.

The second was for a suppression of evidence, including throwing out searches done of Isaak’s vehicle, which the defense says was not done with probable cause. Isaak’s lawyers add, this “tainted evidence led to a chain reaction of evidence” in the case.

The state argues there were six pages of probable cause written by a Mandan Police Officer prior to the vehicle search, and a search warrant or consent was given for every search done in this case.

Judge David Reich says a ruling on both the venue change and suppression of evidence will be made at a later date.

