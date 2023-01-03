Mandan city planner Andrew Stromme shows off a golden shovel they’re awarding to a business this winter.

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Nominations have closed for the City of Mandan’s business award for decorating this winter.

According to a news release, the award is for decorating the outside of buildings and sites, as well as inside those same spaces that are visible from the outside.

You can view the photos of the nominees and vote for your favorite until January 13 on this website.

These are the nominated businesses:

Cappuccino on Collins, 105 Collins Ave

Copper Dog Café, 218 W Main St

Hirsch Florist, 211 W Main St

Mane Expressions, 220 W Main St

Mandan also is recognizing businesses and commercial property owners that have been doing a good job keeping sidewalks clear of ice and snow.

The “Golden Shovel Award” nominations are open until February 1. Here are those nominees:

Beyond the Blooms, 111 4th Ave NW

Buffalo Commons Brewing, 2307 Memorial Hwy

Butcher Block Meats, 108 W Main St

Environmental Services, 402 First St NW

Hirsch Florist, 211 W Main St

Mane Expressions, 220 W Main St

M & H Gas Station, 322 E Main St

NarDawahl’s Tattoo Emporium, 122 1/2 W Main St

Vicky Sports Bar, 106 Second Ave NW

The decorating and shoveling winners will receive traveling awards, along with $500 cash prizes. The runners-up will each receive $250 cash prizes.

The winners are going to be recognized by the Mandan City Commission.

The goal of these contests is to improve the sparkle, accessibility, and pedestrian friendliness of Mandan this winter season.

The City of Mandan is going to pay it forward to the business community with a Main Street Initiative award prize for overall excellence. And the North Dakota Department of Commerce will provide $1,500 for a small project to increase the community vibrancy for the winter.

You can learn more about these awards on the City of Mandan’s website.