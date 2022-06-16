MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — With the recent rains and warm weather jumpstarting the growing season, the city of Mandan is reminding people to take care of noxious weeds and overgrown vegetation on their property.

All weeds and vegetation growing on properties within the city limits must be maintained under a 6-inch maximum height and cut or sprayed by July 1, August 1, September 1 and October 1.

Mandan officials note failure to comply with the requirements will result in the city cutting or spraying the property, with the cost of the work added to the property’s special assessments.

If you plan to spray your property instead of cutting it, you have to notify the code enforcement officer at 701-667-3264 so the property isn’t cut by the city and the cost assessed to you.