Mandan residents reminded to cut or spray weeds, overgrown vegetation

Mandan property owners and managers are being reminded that all noxious weeds and/or overgrown vegetation must be cut or sprayed by May 1, June 1, July 1, August 1, September, October 1 and must be maintained under the 6-inch maximum height.

The city weed officer says if you don’t take care of business, the city will come in and spray or cut the weeds or vegetation and bill you for the costs.

If you’re planning to spray the property instead of cutting it, you need to notify the weed officer so the city doesn’t do the cutting or spraying.