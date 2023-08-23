MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A fast food restaurant in Mandan closed this week.

Hardee’s on Main Street in Mandan was open for the last time on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, the eatery was closed with a flyer encouraging diners to head to the Bismarck Hardee’s.

One worker KX News talked with was hauling out dry goods and supplies from the restaurant to take to the Bismarck store.

An online property search shows the Mandan location is owned by Northland Restaurant Group.

So far, it’s not known what will happen with the property.