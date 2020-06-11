Mandan road construction: 3rd Ave NE detour south of Main starting June 12

Drivers in Mandan can expect a detour on Third Avenue Northeast, just north of Main Street, beginning Friday, June 12.

There will be isolated closures and traffic will be detoured for about two weeks, during which crews will replace the water main and reconstruct the streets along three blocks.

Traffic will be temporarily routed along Second Avenue Northeast.

Access to private properties in the area will be maintained.

The work is part of the ongoing Mid-Town East Street Improvement project, which includes the area from Collins Ave east to Fourth Avenue Northeast and from Main Street North to Fifth Street Northeast.

Improvements include water main, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, reconstruction of roadways, curb and gutter repairs, and sidewalk improvements.

The project is reportedly on schedule and anticipated to be substantially finished by the end of 2020.