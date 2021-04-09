Mandan road work on Third Avenue NE starts April 13, expect detours

Drivers in Mandan can expect road construction and road closures starting April 13 on Third Avenue Northeast, between Third and Seventh Streets Northeast.

The area is just south of K.C. Park.

According to city officials, the restrictions are needed for crews to replace a water main and reconstruct the streets. It’s estimated the work will take about 21 days.

Access to private properties in the area will be maintained.

The work is part of the ongoing Mid-Town East Street Improvement project, which includes an area from Collins Avenue east to Fourth Avenue Northeast, and from Main Street north to Fifth Street Northeast.

Improvements include a water main, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, reconstruction of roadways, curb and gutter repairs and sidewalk improvements.

Mandan officials say the project is scheduled to be “substantially complete” by the end of June.