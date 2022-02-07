MANDAN, ND – There’s a brand new mascot riding into town for the 143rd year of the Mandan Rodeo. His boots are shiny, his brim is bold. His grin is smiley and his mustache is rolled. This cowboy’s story is ready to be told.

He just doesn’t have a name, yet.

Mandan Rodeo Days is turning to the community to help create the perfect name for its brand new mascot. You can go to mandanrodeo.com/mascot-naming-contest/ and submit your craziest idea for this big personality. The winning name will receive four free VIP tickets to the 2022 Mandan Rodeo Days.

“We want to celebrate our last year at the Dacotah Speedway and make it one to remember,” Chairman Heather Jacobson-Bauer said. “The new mascot gives us the opportunity to enter a new age of entertainment at the Mandan Rodeo Days. We are excited for our new mascot to be part of the community.”

There will be two rounds of the Mascot Naming Contest throughout the month of February. The first round of name submissions will take place from February 1 to February 22. The second round will be a voting contest with the top four submissions that will take place from February 23 to March 7.

The winning name of the Mandan Rodeo Days new mascot will be announced on March 8, 2022 on social media.

“The entire committee is excited to read the submissions that the community comes up with,” Vice President Laiken Aune said. “We have the best rodeo community and Mandan has a rich history of supporting us in everything we do. The naming of the new mascot is a perfect way to kick off the 2022 Mandan Rodeo as we give it one last crack at the track.”

The mascot will represent the Mandan Rodeo Days and be a part of the 4th of July parade among other events in town. The community can meet the mascot and take pictures at the first community event hosted at Bearscat Bakehouse. Event date to be announced.

“Born out of a cowboy tradition, Bearscat is proud to be part of the Mandan Rodeo,” Bearscat owner Kevin Cavanagh said.

You can follow the Mandan Rodeo Days on Facebook and Instagram for contest updates.

Tickets for the 2022 Mandan Rodeo Days will be announced and available in the spring. The community can receive updates and be the first to hear announcements by signing up for the e-newsletter at http://mandanrodeo.com/2022-tickets/.