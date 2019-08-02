Mandan Runnings to Open Monday

In this weeks business beat Runnings in Mandan has relocated to a new, larger location.

The company moved from Memorial Highway to West Main street in Mandan.

Runnings is a farm, home and outdoors store that sells everything from sporting goods to pet supplies. The new location will offer firearms and steel products.

Store Manager, Aaron Ova, says it was time for a bigger store and more products.

“We moved to meet our customer’s needs. They wanted more products and a bigger store. The old location was a smaller store and we needed more room to have more products,” said Ova.

Doors open Monday. A grand opening celebration will be September 13-15th