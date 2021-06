Location of new Mandan high school | Courtesy: MPS

The Mandan School Board approved the purchase of 49.42 acres of land for the new high school on Tuesday during a special session.

The property is located between the Mandan Middle School and the Starion Sports Complex.

In April, voters approved building a new high school with 77% of the vote in a bond referendum.

The property was purchased from Mel Heck, and Pat and Mike Wachter.

The high school is set for completion in 2024 and will accommodate approximately 1,400 students.