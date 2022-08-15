MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — In April 2021, Mandan voters approved an $84 million bond referendum to build a new high school and a new elementary school in the Lakewood area or just east of the Mandan Walmart near the Starion Sports Complex.

According to Superintendent Mike Bitz, the construction is right on schedule.

“They are just doing excavating,” said Bitz. “They are starting to pour footings, and we are able to see the perimeter of the building.”

Mandan school officials say the additional funds needed to build the two schools are coming from a variety of sources.

“The majority of it is coming from our taxpayers,” said Bitz. “We did receive a Career Technical Education grant, and we are going to be able to use some of our federal COVID relief dollars as well.”

Bitz states the schools will be a major upgrade for both students and teachers.

“It’s approximately 300,000 square feet and right now we have about 175,000 so it’s significantly larger than what we have,” said Bitz. “It’s going to have an integrated career and technical education center.”

Unfortunately, there are not enough funds to accept an alternate bid to build a swimming pool attached to the new high school.

“There was an aquatic center that was part of the plan, and it can still be added,” said Bitz. “But right now, we just couldn’t afford it.”

The school district, along with the Mandan Park District, plans to continue to operate the current pool located in the Brave Center.