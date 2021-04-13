Mandan School District voters deciding $84 million bond issue

Mandan School District voters are going to the polls today to vote on an $84 million bond issue to build two new schools along with numerous other school maintenance and improvement projects.
Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m.
If passed, the bond would add 38.29 mills to Mandan property taxes, equal to $38.29 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation in the first year of the 20-year bond, according to information on the ballot.
However, the Mandan School District notes a previous Mandan Middle School bond is ending, which would eliminate an existing 11.83 mills from Mandan property taxes.
As a result, the school district argues, the net effect of the new bond proposal on property taxes would be less.
The school district says enrollment is growing and there is a need to fix and upgrade aging infrastructure.
There are four polling places for Mandan School District voters:
- Fort Lincoln Elementary School, 2007 Eighth Avenue SE, Mandan
- Mandan Park District, 2600 46th Avenue SE, Mandan
- Mandan Middle School, 2901 Twelfth Avenue NW, Mandan
- The Brave Center, 901 Division Street NW, Mandan