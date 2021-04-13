Mandan School District voters deciding $84 million bond issue

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Mandan School District voters are going to the polls today to vote on an $84 million bond issue to build two new schools along with numerous other school maintenance and improvement projects.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m.

If passed, the bond would add 38.29 mills to Mandan property taxes, equal to $38.29 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation in the first year of the 20-year bond, according to information on the ballot.

However, the Mandan School District notes a previous Mandan Middle School bond is ending, which would eliminate an existing 11.83 mills from Mandan property taxes.

As a result, the school district argues, the net effect of the new bond proposal on property taxes would be less.

The school district says enrollment is growing and there is a need to fix and upgrade aging infrastructure.

There are four polling places for Mandan School District voters: