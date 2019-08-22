Mandan schools population grows nearly 4 percent on first day of classes

Enrollment in Mandan Public Schools is up 3.64 percent, based on first day of school data.

Figures collected by the school district show 140 new students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

A total of 3,990 students were enrolled on the first day of classes, according to the district.

The largest increases were at Fort Lincoln Elementary (12.45 percent increase over the 2018-2019 school year), Lewis & Clark Elementary (7.35 percent increase) and Red Trail Elementary (4.14 percent increase).

In the past 12 years, Mandan Public Schools enrollment has grown by over 940 students, a 31 percent increase.

The 3,990 students in the school district are higher than the 3,800 students projected by the district demographer, RSP, Inc.

“These numbers put several classrooms above our desired class size,” says Superintendent of Mandan Public Schools Mike Bitz. “To accommodate for this growth, we have incorporated the use of temporary portable classrooms at Fort Lincoln Elementary and have begun construction of an addition to Red Trail Elementary School, which will add eight classrooms in August of 2020.”

The Bismarck Public Schools also recorded enrollment growth on the first day of school.