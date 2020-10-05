Mandan Schools responds to political flag briefly displayed in classroom, shared online

A political flag briefly displayed Oct. 2 in a Mandan Public Schools classroom and shared online through a photo has prompted a school district investigation and apology.

A photo taken of the display shows the flag tacked to the back of a large desk area with the words, “Trump 2020. No More B******t.”

The image was apparently shared widely online.

The political flag is one of several variations that are available online through large retailers like Walmart, Amazon and other independent websites.

Today, Mandan Public Schools issued a statement on the in-classroom flag display.

“Mandan Public School officials became aware of a political flag displayed in a Mandan High School classroom late in the school day on Friday, October 2nd,” the statement noted. “Since Friday, the district uncovered additional information that was not readily available on Friday afternoon. This information points to the fact that the flag was brought to the classroom by students and was up for less than one full class period. The displaying of a political flag of this nature is inappropriate and is a violation of district policy. Once officials have finished investigating the incident, appropriate action will be taken. We apologize for any discomfort this caused to our community.”