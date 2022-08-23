MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Mandan and Community Beautification Committee will soon incorporate local art into the public realm by wrapping utility boxes along Main Street through the Art on a Box program.

The call for artists is open to professional and novice artists of all ages, according to a news release.

The theme for the program is “Life West of the Missouri” with subcategories related to the people, history, landscape, and culture of Mandan and Morton County.

Art must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

A selection committee made up of community members will choose 10 designs and three alternate pieces.

A City Commissioner and the City Planner will serve as liaisons for the selection committee.

The selection committee will consider if submissions involve a broad range of people/communities; value art and the artistic process; and adaptable to a range of box sizes and shapes.

The partnership will secure rights to the art and contract with a local sign company to install visual art on 10 utility boxes downtown along Main Street with an emphasis between Collins Ave and Fourth Ave NW.

The goal of the program is to promote civic pride, highlight the community’s diversity, and promote a sense of belonging through public art.

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to help bring a program like this to Mandan,” said City Planner Andrew Stromme. “Launching a program like this has been a priority of the Community Beautification Committee and City staff for many years now.”

Other cities with utility box art programs include Bismarck, Fargo, Williston, Minot, and Grand Forks.

The call for artists, with submission requirements and utility box dimensions, is available on the City of Mandan website.