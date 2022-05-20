Mandan’s annual “Touch A Truck” program downtown on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., means some street closures for most of the day.

City officials say Main Street from Collins Avenue to Fourth Street Northwest will be closed to through traffic May 21 from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for set up, the event itself and tear down.

Touch A Truck allows young people to have an up-close, hands-on experience with various types of heavy machinery, safety vehicles and other trucks.

For more information on Touch A Truck, visit mandanprogress.com/touch-a-truck.html or call the Mandan Progress Organization at 701-751-2983.