Mandan Strong program to help local businesses

Area businesses have been striving to pick up the pieces as the effects of COVID-19 continue to reel in.

Now, Mandan businesses are finding some more relief. We break down the business mini-match and explain how business owners can qualify.

Businesses all over the country and the state have had to make changes to their daily operations.

“So what we did, we just kind of had to pivot to our business model ending up being everything going out the drive-through window. So we’ve been able to keep business flowing, but it’s slowed things down because anythings that happened within these four walls ended up being moved directly out into that drive-through lane,” shared Kim Ressler who owns the Classic Rock Coffee Shop.

“The ice cream shop ended up closing as soon as COVID hit came out and we just recently reopened in the beginning of June. Whereas the coffee shop I furloughed staff and sent the cheapest labor there possible, which was myself. So I worked at the coffee shop for a month straight,” explained Dot Frank, who owns both Cappucino on Collins and Latidot Scoop.

The Mandan Growth Fund is lending a hand to help owners who have been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic.

Businesses could be given up to $3,000 for projects that are aimed toward bringing in more foot traffic.

But they have to invest $1,500 of their own.

“I think from a customer perspective they can look for businesses to be more accessible in terms of maybe you don’t always have to walk into the door. That this could result in some digital apps or e-commerce website. Make it easier to order food or merchandise. Then have it picked up or delivered to their home,” shared Ellen Huber, the Business Development Director for the City of Mandan.

Businesses must meet at least 1 of these 4 eligibility criteria:

The business is commercial property in Mandan and not a home-based business

Operations must have been drastically reduced due to the governor’s executive order

It is a North Dakota owned business

Had fewer than 100 total employees on payroll as of March 1

“We would ask that they would have some cost quotes or bids for what it is that they want to put in place. So if it is an e-commerce website or if it’s an outdoor seating area they would have some documentation of cost to go along with that,” explained Huber.

The City of Mandan is planning to give businesses two opportunities to apply for COVID-19 relief. The first is coming July 24 and the second sometime in September.

Business owners who apply for this program can still qualify if they applied for other state or federal funding.

You can find more information and the application here:

https://www.cityofmandan.com/vertical/sites/%7B38C3EFDC-F4D8-4D02-9E13-0987A081A7A4%7D/uploads/Mandan_Strong_Mini_Match_Application_-_FILLABLE.pdf