Mandan Students Are Back Learning

Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic hitting the state, students had a routine of going to school.. being with their friends and learning.

We learned what one district is doing to finish out the school year strong.

Mandan Public Schools is one of many sending home electronic devices with students to continue their education journey.

“I’m Really Happy as a parent to see that there’s going to be some structure to our day now. I encouraged her last week to keep reading and doing some math on her iPad anyway. But now it’s really structured from her teacher,” shares Nikki Schaff, who is the parent of a Mandan student.

Wednesday, Mandan Public Schools kicked off it’s virtual classrooms doing what they can do meet the needs of kids.

“All the schools, our internet presence extends beyond the walls. So you have the opportunity for school devices only to be able to kind of come in here and say,”a-ha I’m on the network.” And they can do some of their work,” explains Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht.

While kids are the main concern, teachers are also excited about being able to connect with their students.

Nicole Hafner can now speak to her 6th graders on a daily basis for the rest of the semester.

“For the most part I think from the kids perspective they’re just really pumped to get going, they wanna, you know. They want some normalcy, some stability, some consistency, they want that routine as much as we can give it to them,” shares Hafner.

In this time of a nationwide pandemic, teachers and students are looking to lean on each other for support, while parents are hoping students will take this as a learnng lesson.

“I’m hopping that she just really gets out of it from being resilient and being able to overcome some challenges. I know for her it’s hard not being directly in the class learning from her teacher,” shares Schaff.

With the new adjustments, Teachers will be able to hold classes on conference calls with up to 25 students at once.

The Assistant Superintendent of Mandan Public Schools says it’s not only about teaching kids lessons it’s also about getting to see how they’re doing, overall.