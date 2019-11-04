Mandan students are Trick-or-treating for items to help those in need

Halloween may be over, but a group of kids is still out Trick-or-treating.

But they aren’t looking candy. They want your used eyeglasses, hearing aids, even cell phones.

They are students apart of the Mandan High School Leo Club. It’s a service club sponsored by the Mandan Lions, and this reverse trick-or-treat project is something they have been doing for 17 years.

“For me, I take for granted the fact that I can just get eyeglasses. I can just go on the internet and just order them and a lot of people can’t do that,” said Liberty Hurley, president of the Mandan High School Leo Club.

Liberty Hurley is president of the club and says this project is a gift that keeps on giving.

“It helps you get rid of your stuff and it helps your heart. You give to people who can’t have the things that you have,” said Hurley.

Once the students collect the glasses they clean them, sort them and ship them all across the world such as Mexico, Honduras, and Romania to help those in need.

“A few years ago we went to Romania and we did eye clinics. We worked with them and we saw about 2,000 people in four days. They were folks that really needed help,” said Dan Long, Mandan High School Leo Club advisor.

So, when you see these students in your neighborhood, just know they are on a mission to improve someone’s life. And they aren’t stopping, even if that means visiting every house in Mandan.

If you would like to donate these items in the future, you can drop them off year-round at any of these Mandan locations: Morton Mandan Public Library, AID Inc., Wells Fargo, Starion Bank, Security First Bank, Eyecare Professionals, Dental Associates, Vision Source, Safe Ship and Walmart.