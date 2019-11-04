Mandan students are Trick-or-treating for items to help those in need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Halloween may be over, but a group of kids is still out Trick-or-treating.
But they aren’t looking candy. They want your used eyeglasses, hearing aids, even cell phones.

They are students apart of the Mandan High School Leo Club. It’s a service club sponsored by the Mandan Lions, and this reverse trick-or-treat project is something they have been doing for 17 years.

“For me, I take for granted the fact that I can just get eyeglasses. I can just go on the internet and just order them and a lot of people can’t do that,” said Liberty Hurley, president of the Mandan High School Leo Club.

Liberty Hurley is president of the club and says this project is a gift that keeps on giving.

“It helps you get rid of your stuff and it helps your heart. You give to people who can’t have the things that you have,” said Hurley.

Once the students collect the glasses they clean them, sort them and ship them all across the world such as Mexico, Honduras, and Romania to help those in need.

“A few years ago we went to Romania and we did eye clinics. We worked with them and we saw about 2,000 people in four days. They were folks that really needed help,” said Dan Long, Mandan High School Leo Club advisor.

So, when you see these students in your neighborhood, just know they are on a mission to improve someone’s life. And they aren’t stopping, even if that means visiting every house in Mandan.

If you would like to donate these items in the future, you can drop them off year-round at any of these Mandan locations: Morton Mandan Public Library, AID Inc., Wells Fargo, Starion Bank, Security First Bank, Eyecare Professionals, Dental Associates, Vision Source, Safe Ship and Walmart.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-3-19"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Class A Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Football"

Class AA Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AA Football"

One Health Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "One Health Day"

Ethanol Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Hearing"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 11-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 11-2-19"

Minot State Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Football"

9-man Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "9-man Football"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-2-19"

Top Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Calls"

Happy Joe's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Happy Joe's"

Alaska Trip

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alaska Trip"

North Dakota's Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota's Birthday"

Crash in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash in Bismarck"

Williston Fire Department Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Fire Department Scam"

Steps Across America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Steps Across America"

WWII vet starts scooter fleet

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII vet starts scooter fleet"

Winter Kit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Kit"

Unbranded Element

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unbranded Element"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge