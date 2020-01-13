Mandan students encouraged to participate in ‘If I Were Mayor’ essay contest

The City of Mandan is participating in the North Dakota League of Cities’ (NDLC) “If I Were Mayor” essay contest.

Each spring the NDLC sponsors the statewide essay contest to encourage young people to think about public service and future community leadership.

The contest is open to any third and seventh graders in North Dakota schools or home schools. Each grade will be judged separately.

The NDLC will announce winners in conjunction with City Government week April 6-10. NDLC winners will receive a $150 cash prize and have their essays featured in the League’s publication CITYScan.

The City of Mandan will select two winners from local submissions to the contest.

Mandan’s winners will be invited to participate in an April City Commission meeting, receive Mandan Bucks provided by the Mandan Progress Organization and a City of Mandan shirt. New this year, Mayor Helbling will visit both winners’ classrooms for Donuts with the Mayor.

Essays may be typed, no longer than one page in length and must answer the following questions:

Why is your city great – what makes it special?

What would you do to improve your city if you were mayor?

Essays may deal with community issues. Originality of thought and creativity will be considered.

Entries submitted by teachers must include the author’s name, school and teacher’s name. Entries submitted by individual students must include the author’s name, address, parent’s name and phone number.

Essays should be mailed to the North Dakota League of Cities, 410 E Front Ave, Bismarck, ND 58504 and postmarked no later than March 13, 2020.

Entries can also be emailed to carissa@ndlc.org.