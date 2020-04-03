Live Now
Mandan Students Have a Virtual Guest Speaker From NASA

Local News

Mandan Middle School students had an out of this world guest speaker.

About 95 eighth graders had the privilege of listening to Ansley Browns, a mission control specialist from NASA.

She spoke to the earth science class, via video chat, about her journey to her dream job at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Through the help of technology, students were able to chat with the NASA Payload Facility Integrator right from the comfort of their own homes.

“Technology has a great place in learning, but it’s definitely a challenge sometimes, and I was willing to do what it took to learn to do what I needed to do to make this happen and the district was a huge help in training us on different platforms that were available to the students and what platforms I could use to communicate with NASA,” explained Angela Wescott, an eighth grade Earth Science teacher at Mandan Middle School.

Brown told students to make sure they look up Thursday night because they’ll be able to see the International Space Station above Mandan, around 9 o’clock. Just look to the north/northwest.

