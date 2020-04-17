Mandan Syringe Exchange Program to Start Back up in Reduced Format

The syringe exchange program at Custer Health in Mandan has been shut down for about a month now.

The Health Service Center calls the program the “Mandan Good Neighbor Project”.

The nurses involved have been hard at work for a couple of years, working to reduce diseases spread from used needles. But, just like every other health care facility and business in the midst of this pandemic, changes had to be made.

It’s taken some time to figure out how to get the syringe exchange back up-and-running in some form, but they have a plan now.

The Director of Nursing says, starting Friday, Custer Health will have a drive-thru syringe exchange. Nurses will be outside in protective gear, waiting to meet clients at their cars.

She says having access to clean needles is more important than ever.

“It has been very difficult for all of us because you know, we preach the clean supplies and not reusing and not sharing. But when we’re not able to offer what we normally do, it really is difficult for all of us. So I am so pleased that we were able to come up with a plan,” shared Jodie Fetsch, the Director of Nursing at Custer Health.

The sharps drop-off box is still available outside the clinic for dropping off used needles at any time of the day.