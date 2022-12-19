MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Tennis Center, a building consisting of over 40,000 square feet of new sports equipment and aid, will finally celebrate its grand opening this week.

The city’s first indoor tennis facility will bring many unique features from the new indoor dome, including six tennis courts and ten pickleball courts, and a 3,000-square-foot welcome center with a retail space and meeting room. An extra outdoor space, including four pickleball courts and 505 parking spaces that will be used to park vehicles headed to both the Tennis Center and the Starion Sports Complex.

The tennis center will be used to house the Mandan Braves boys’ and girls’ high school tennis teams, tennis and pickleball tournaments, and recreational tennis programs. In addition, the center will be open to public court time, as well as tournaments, badminton, ping-pong, and other summer activities. It’s their hope that the center will promote recreational wellness and racquet sports for those of all ages and skill levels.

The center will officially be released at an open house on December 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a ribbon cutting and dedication at 11:30. This will be followed by a tournament in the end of December, known as the “We are OPEN!”. Details regarding this tournament can be found on the center’s website.

For more information on the Mandan Tennis Center and the open house, visit mandantenniscenter.com.