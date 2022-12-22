MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Despite the bitter cold, more than 100 people came out to support the opening of a brand-new indoor tennis facility.

This is Mandan’s first indoor tennis facility.

The facility is a 41,600-square-foot dome. It includes six indoor tennis courts and 10 indoor pickleball courts.

Officials say the facility will benefit everyone in the community, young and old.

“Because a lot of times we think of recreation and we think of sports the young and healthy can play and really this is something you can play forever,” said Tracy Porter, chief volunteer. “And I have seen it on other courts in Bismarck/Mandan where I’ve seen grandparents out playing with grandchildren.”

The Mandan Tennis Center officially opens at 9 a.m.