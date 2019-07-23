Mandan to promote local businesses, entrepreneurs through podcasts

The city of Mandan plans to talk up a number of its businesses in a series of podcasts titled, “Made In Mandan.”

The marketing program is a partnership of the Mandan Business Development and Communications Department and the Mandan Tomorrow committee.

Six different business owners will discuss their experiences in starting, operating and growing businesses in Mandan.

Some have used programs or participated in training sessions offered through the Mandan business development office or area partners such as the Small Business Development Center, SCORE, Center for Business and Technology, Lewis and Clark Development Group and the Bank of North Dakota.

Leading the interviews is Mandan Business Development and Communications Director Ellen Huber.

The first episode will be released July 29, with new episodes to follow every other week until late October.

Links to the podcasts will be available at www.cityofmandan.com/business.