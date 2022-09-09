MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Mandan’s fifth “Downtown Places and Spaces” walking tour and networking social will be held Thursday, Sept. 22.

According to a news release, Mandan is partnering with the Bismarck Mandan Board of Realtors and invited guests including real estate professionals.

Members of the public are also welcome.

The activities are for anyone interested in taking a closer look at projects contributing to the revitalization and transformation of a central business district.

Features on the tour will include Morton Mandan Public Library and Dykshoorn park enhancements, new businesses, examples of Renaissance Zone and storefront improvement projects, streetscaping components for pedestrian safety and enjoyment, and things to come such as public art.

Participants will have a chance to offer ideas for the future of commercial buildings and spaces available for sale and lease.

Organizers hope attendees will share opportunities with others.

Tout participants will gather in the community room and east desk of the library at 609 W Main Street for a 4 p.m. departure.

Guides will describe projects recently completed and upcoming.

Participants will make five stops along the tour.

The walk is about six blocks in total, concluding at 5:30 p.m. with a social block on the library deck.

Participants can join in the tour, social, or both. The social concludes at 6:30 p.m.

Registration is requested by Sept. 20 at the City of Mandan’s website.

Flyers will be provided showing all buildings for sale or lease along Main Street and in the downtown area.

Information will be available about programs for assistance with building purchases and renovations, as well as business start-ups and expansions.