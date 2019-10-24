Mandan undertaking utility bill conversion

MANDAN — Mandan’s utility billing department will be unable to accept and process payments on Thursday, Oct. 31, beginning at 4:30 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. due to the city’s bill conversion to National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC).

Customers will receive the first new billing statement in the mail in November. An insert will provide information about how to read the new bill and payment options.

Also in November, all customers will have access to an online portal and mobile app called SmartHub, where users can monitor usage, see utility billing statements and set up recurring payments with a bank account or credit card.

An upcoming feature will allow users to monitor usage on a daily basis.

A one-time $10 credit on the utility bill will be offered to account holders who sign up for both SmartHub and electronic bills (eBills).

Customers signing up for both services between Nov. 4 and Jan. 31 will receive the credit on their next utility billing statement. As more customers use eBills, the city will reduce its costs for printing and mailing monthly bills to approximately 7,500 accounts.

Here are some changes resulting from utility billing conversion:

Billing statements will have an updated appearance.

All customers will receive new account numbers. These new account numbers can be found on the first bill in November.

Customers who are currently set up with automatic recurring payments through the city will not need to do anything as this information will transfer during the conversion. However, if you use bill pay through your bank, you will need to update your account number with your bank once you receive your first bill.

There will be only one billing cycle. All bills will be mailed around the 10th of every month, and automatic payments will be deducted from the customer’s bank account on the same day the bill is due, 15 days after the effective billing date. Due dates will be noted on the billing statement.

The billing cycle will be from the first of each month to the first of the following month. For example, December’s statement will reflect service dates of Nov. 1-Dec. 1.

Customers wishing to continue to receive their utility bill in the mail are able to do so, no further action is needed.

The city’s utility bill covers water, stormwater and sanitary sewer, solid waste disposal, street light services, and household garbage and recycling collection.

For more information, you can contact the Utility Billing department at 667-3219 or by emailing water@cityofmandan.com