MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Mandan, along with AARP of North Dakota, launch Art on a Box, which is a community-driven art project that enhances the visual appearance of downtown Mandan.

According to a news release, 10 artists submitted artwork that is being transformed into wraps on utility boxes throughout the city.

On Monday, June 26, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration for Art on a Box from 12-1 p.m. in the Mandan Bandshell in Dykshoorn Park, but in case there’s poor weather, the Library Community Room next to the bandshell will be used.

“We are happy to partner with AARP to bring this public art project to Mandan,” said Mayor Tim Helbling. “Art on a Box is a wonderful way to showcase the talent of our local artists while adding to the beauty of Mandan.”