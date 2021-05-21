Mandan wants your input on improving the Dog Town dog park

Mandan Parks and Recreation is seeking your input to help improve Mandan’s Dog Town dog park.

They have created an online survey, asking questions such as, “Would you support a second dog park location in North Mandan?” and “Is there anything that should be enforced at the dog park that is currently not enforced?” among other questions.

The survey will be open until June 7.

After that, the results will be tabulated and presented at the June 14 Mandan Park Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Mandan City Hall.

The public is invited to attend and provide any additional comments on the dog park.