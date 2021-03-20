Mandan welcomes applications for 2021 Local Events Grant

The Mandan Progress Organization is welcoming applications for the 2021 Local Events Grants. A program created to provide seed money to organizations that want to host local events that contribute to the economic well-being of the community and to increase quality of life.

The MPO receives funds from the City of Mandan’s Visitors Committee. The money is made available through the 1% city restaurant and lodging tax. There is a total of $20,000 dedicated to the local grants program and applicants may request up to $5000.

Past recipients include: The Mandan Horse & Saddle Club, Mandan Historical Society, North Dakota

State Railroad Museum, Bismarck-Mandan Musicians Association, Mandan Baseball Club, Dacotah

Speedway, Friends of Fort Lincoln and Heritage Plaza Foundation.

Applications are available online at www.MandanProgress.com under the Programs menu. The

deadline to submit applications is March 31, 2021.