Mandan woman accused in large drug bust to face trial in May

Eighty percent of college students feel overwhelmed by their responsibilities and 40 percent of students do not seek help, that's according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

That's why Minot State University is taking steps to make mental health a top priority for all.

Counseling services are offered by appointment at the counseling center, but the 'Let's Talk' drop-in counseling takes away the formality of making an appointment and serves as a reminder that not only are resources available, but they're available in a more accommodating way.

"We want to make ourselves as available as possible," Troy Roness said.

He's the Clinical Mental Health and Outreach Counselor at Minot State University, and he's spending time where and when students may congregate, coming to them rather than the other way around.

"We want to kind of take away all the formality with it and say hey, just come have a conversation about whatever it is that you might be going through," he said.

Drop-in counseling services became available for the first time last semester, and so far, students are utilizing them.

Roness said, "A lot of students will come in and say 'I wasn't sure that I needed to come in and talk about this or if it was a big enough deal.' But most of the time when something keeps coming up and repeating itself, it is important and it does need to be talked about."

There are three blocks of time, each week, that Roness leaves his office to make himself available to whoever passes by.

He says the easy-access can reach a wider range of students, and students I talked to seem to agree.

"It's not always a good time to make appointments," said senior Lacheno Merlande. "Sometimes you're just going through stuff and being able to drop in at any time would be good."

"In the moment if you're like, in a bad place mentally you can just go there," said junior Delaney Smith. "You don't have to worry about making an appointment. Where if you make an appointment, there's time to second guess if you even want to go and they could just miss it."

Junior Juan Jaimes said, "I think it's important because, you know, when they will have a problem or need to talk to someone, waiting for that appointment may be too late, and I think they need something like, right away."

"It's just life," said junior Nikki Anklam. "Sometimes things happen and you need someone to talk to right then and there and sometimes people don't have a big support group and it's important for them to know that they can talk to somebody."

The goal is to remove the stigma that tends to stick to the idea of seeking out help.

Students can drop in just to talk. It could be a full-on clinical intake, a brief meeting to discuss what's going on in a student's life, or a chance to learn more about the college's counseling services that can be accessed on a more formal basis if need be.

"Being able to process that with somebody is much more healthy than just trying to distract all the time," Roness said. He added that just knowing that help is there, in casual settings like at the student center or MSU dome, can be relieving in itself.