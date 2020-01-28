Mandan woman accused in large drug bust to face trial in May

(AP) — A Mandan woman accused of possessing more than $1 million in illegal drugs with intent to sell will face trial in May.
Prosecutors say 24-year-old Megan Isaak sold more than half a ton of marijuana between March 2018 and April 2019. She was arrested after police executed a search warrant at her storage unit in Mandan.
A criminal complaint says they found 170 pounds of marijuana, ecstacy and LSD pills and THC wax in the unit and $150,000 cash in her car.
Isaak has pleaded not guilty to six felony drug charges for possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver.